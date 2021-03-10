Paul van Dyk is aiming to go ahead with Ibiza residency this year
Paul van Dyk is no stranger to the Ibiza party season. Performing at iconic clubs on the isle such as Amnesia, Eden and Cafe Mambo over the years, it’s his SHINE Ibiza residency at Eden in San Antonio that has the crowds flocking to see him. 2018 and 2019 saw two successful years of the residency, where he brought massive names along with him such as Ben Nicky, Aly & Fila and Cosmic Gate to name a few. 2020 was supposed to be the year where he would return, bringing Sander van Doorn presents Purple Haze, Bryan Kearney, Paul Thomas, Grum and many more along with two six-hour ‘All Night Long’ sets from van Dyk himself, but that did not become a reality. Now, he’s aiming to bring it back this year.
Every Thursday in the summer (dates are not yet set), Paul van Dyk will take over Eden for a night of feel-good trance. Obviously, there are concerns about whether it will be feasible to take place, but there are guidelines in place for hopeful ticket buyers. The official Facebook page released a statement regarding this year’s residency as followed:
‘We are trying our best to bring SHINE back to Eden this summer. Unfortunately, the current situation makes it impossible give specific dates just yet but we are working on it. We have been able to put these open date tickets on sale so that when we know the dates you can choose your date!!! This way you can take advantage of our early bird offer before you even book your flight! All tickets are 100% refundable in the unlikely situation that none of the events go ahead due to Covid -19. We want everyone to have fun in a safe and politically approved environment for you. SHINE Ibiza will return 2021 to Eden for as many parties as possible. Tickets stay valid for next season AND for the next 7 days you’ll be able to pre-order early bird tix for 25 Euros.’
Tickets are available here, and it states that although the residency usually takes place in July, they are anticipating a later start if it goes ahead. In other news, Ibiza is aiming to be the first place to welcome tourists with valid vaccination passports, which you can read about here.
Image Credit: Paul van Dyk (via Tomorrowland’s YouTube), Ibiza (via Alex Tihonovs/EyeEm/Getty Images)