Paul van Dyk is aiming to go ahead with Ibiza residency this year

By Ellie Mullins 23

Paul van Dyk is no stranger to the Ibiza party season. Performing at iconic clubs on the isle such as Amnesia, Eden and Cafe Mambo over the years, it’s his SHINE Ibiza residency at Eden in San Antonio that has the crowds flocking to see him. 2018 and 2019 saw two successful years of the residency, where he brought massive names along with him such as Ben Nicky, Aly & Fila and Cosmic Gate to name a few. 2020 was supposed to be the year where he would return, bringing Sander van Doorn presents Purple Haze, Bryan Kearney, Paul Thomas, Grum and many more along with two six-hour ‘All Night Long’ sets from van Dyk himself, but that did not become a reality. Now, he’s aiming to bring it back this year.

Every Thursday in the summer (dates are not yet set), Paul van Dyk will take over Eden for a night of feel-good trance. Obviously, there are concerns about whether it will be feasible to take place, but there are guidelines in place for hopeful ticket buyers. The official Facebook page released a statement regarding this year’s residency as followed: