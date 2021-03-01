Pet Shop Boys to release new single in May

By Ellie Mullins 12

Duo Pet Shop Boys – consisting of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – are set to give fans new music this year in May. Recorded in lockdown, the single has fans all hyped up, and are counting down the days to hear it.

‘Cricket Wife’, the name of the new single, will arrive to streaming platforms on May 7, and was made with both members recording their parts separately from their respective homes. With lyrics that are taken directly from a poem made by Neil Tennant, it is going to be a classic-style instrumental piece using orchestral sounds, according to news taken from their official website. Nearly ten minutes long, we’re sure this will be nothing short of a masterpiece.

Not only this, but it will also be accompanied by a lockdown version of massive hit ‘West End Girls’, which was debuted last year by Pet Shop Boys, which you can view below.

These two singles are part of their 64-page hardback book ‘Annually 2021’. The book will include a bumper feature titled ‘A Year’, which details the year of 1986 and how they reached global success. It will also feature news from the past year and how they have both spent their lockdowns. Bonus features include photographs, fan letters being answered and more. ‘Annually 2021’ is available for pre-order here at the price of £20.

Image credit: Alex Lake