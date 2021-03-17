Printworks London announce ‘Back to Basics’ parties in September

By Jake Gable 21

Printworks. Without a doubt, a jewel in the crown of United Kingdom nightlife. Amassing a reputation as a truly premiere clubbing location, the grimy disused warehouse is set across an industrial estate in East London, and since transforming into a 6,000 capacity dance music location, has hosted the likes of Steve Angello, deadmau5, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Above & Beyond, and many more. The first thing that immediately strikes the first-time visitor to Printworks is the true unique nature of such a venue within Great Britain. Whilst more central London locations pride themselves on the decadent VIP table service of iconic clubs like Ministry of Sound, here lies a building that echoes eery haunts of Berlin’s iconic Berghain, and the minimalistic German techno genre which has dominated the city for decades. Piling through the former loading bay, where lorries would pick up freshly printed newspapers from the now slowly-dying newspaper print trade, the crowds made their way through a converted cloakroom and into the grungy, yet staggering, main room. There are few venues across the world which can leave attendees in open-jaw awe for the first hour of the night – Ibiza superclubs included – but Printworks is certainly a pioneer; a hidden gem of East London’s suburbs, that shines brighter than even her most glitzy English cousins.

Now, preparing for a long overdue return, Printworks is launching a bold ‘back to basics‘ policy for a trio of parties between Friday 17th and Sunday 19th September 2021. The shows will put all emphasis on the music only, refusing to confirm line-ups, and asking fans to adopt a zero-mobile phone and zero-social media policy. Returning to the traditional daytime hour of opening, Saturday will see ‘To The Floor’, featuring dance music heavyweights and house-laden grooves. ‘Low End Theories’ hits Printworks Redacted on Sunday, showcasing the finest in drum n bass. Expect high-energy MCs, reloads, dynamic B2Bs, dnb crews and non-stop energy.

Image Credit: Jake Davis instagram.com/hungryvisuals