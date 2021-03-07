Pushing Daizies release electrifying new track ‘Dreams’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 15

Releasing their debut official single back in January of this year named ‘Want It To End’, US-based dance music producing duo Pushing Daizies is back with a brand new track. Titled ‘Dreams‘ and releasing on Steve Aoki’s label Dim Mak Recordings, the track features vocals from the extremely talented Kelsey Ray.

Pushing Daizies, whose identity is unknown and a well-kept secret, took inspiration from the term ‘pushing daisies’ for their name, the term refers to flowers that grow over a burial plot when someone dies, symbolic of the cycle of life and death and that when someone dies, new life is created. The duo is well known for their bass-heavy and groovy releases with this newest track being no different. ‘Dreams’ is an electrifying track featuring a whimsical melody and cool basslines, backed up by the incredible vocals from Kelsay Ray. The well-written track provokes emotion and will pull at the heart-strings of any listener.

When talking about the new track, Pushing Daizies stated:

‘Dreams’ is one of our favorite records that we’ve created thus far. It embodies what Pushing Daizies is all about musically and Kelsey Ray was incredible to work with. If you’ve ever been in love, this one should hit home.”

The track is not one to be missed and out now, so make sure to check it out below. Also accompanying the release is a simple yet effective lyric video, which will have all viewers reminiscing about their past relationships and can be seen here.

Image credit: Pushing Daizies (Press)