R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet, W&W release anthemic single ‘Distant Memory’

By Maxim Fossey 9

Dutch DJs R3HAB, W&W, have teamed up with Australian powerhouse Timmy Trumpet to release a new track named ‘Distant Memory’. The brand new release from R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet, W&W features vocals, a powerful drop, and a melodic tune with Timmy’s iconic trumpet.

This marks the first time R3HAB and W&W have collaborated, although the four EDM producers have all worked with each other in the past for other releases.

Indeed, the iconic Morrocan-Dutch producer R3HAB had previously worked with Timmy Trumpet when the two released ‘911’ last year. Likewise, the Dutch sensations Willem van Hanegem and Ward van der Harst also released ‘Tricky Tricky’ under their label Rave Culture with Timmy Trumpet and other artists such as Will Sparks and Sequenza.

In terms of live performances, W&W have also made a B2B set with Timmy Trumpet at the Amsterdam Music Festival in 2019. R3HAB consistently releases terrific music as well, in which he most recently remixed Rauw Alejandro‘s ‘Algo Mágico’ and produced Candyman alongside Marnik.

When a group of DJs are familiar with each other and decide to team up, it’s no secret that all of them would produce such an energetic house anthem. 2021 will surely be a big year for the five electronic music producers, and they have set it off with a big start thanks to their new single.

Check out the ‘Distant Memory’ music video below and let us know your thoughts on the track via our social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Image Credit: R3HAB YouTube video thumbnail