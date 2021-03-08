Rezz states collab with deadmau5 will be finished “this week”

By Nicole Pepe 9

The dream of a Rezz and deadmau5 collab may come true after all!

Tech-house DJ/Producer Rezz or often dubbed the “Space Mom” of house music, took to Twitter last night asking for fans to “send her creative vibes” as she tweets out a mantra affirming that she and legendary producer/label head deadmau5 will soon begin working on the collaboration of a lifetime.

Deadmau5 and I WILL have a song finished. We WILL. ….. send me creative vibes right now because I plan to start something tonight and then haul my ass to his house and get it FINISHED — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) March 8, 2021

Only a few hours after the tweet was sent, Rezz has since confirmed that she and deadmau5 will be working together this week, stating that deadmau5 “is down” with her collab idea and then added a thank you for the “creative vibes sent”.

Started an idea I like and he said he’s down so I will be going there this week to finish it. Thanks for the creative vibes sent ❣️_❣️ https://t.co/imFWqPNtrl — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) March 8, 2021

This soon-to-be monster collab comes after years of wishing the pair would release a track together not only by fans but Rezz herself. Back in 2018, Rezz posted a short snippet to Instagram with the caption “Rezzmau5”, of what seemed like an active session at deadmau5’s massive studio which was filled to the brim with analog synthesizers and all sorts of gear every producer dreams of.

This collaboration will be the cherry on top of Rezz’s outstanding year. First, we already know that Rezz has a new album on its way, which she announced in August of 2020, in addition to tons of music yet to be released, some including collaborations with Drezo and Peekaboo.

We’re not sure when this track will drop, but we’ll be excitedly refreshing our social media feeds for any additional information in the meantime.

Image Credits: deadmau5 (via Facebook), Rezz (Rukes.com)