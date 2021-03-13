Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso hit ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ turns nine years old

By Ellie Mullins

When you think of the golden era of EDM, ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ by Sebastian Ingrosso, Alesso and vocalist Ryan Tedder (of OneRepublic), with writing assistance from Matthew Koma, is one track that is always associated with that era. The track, released nine years ago today (13 March) in 2012, was very influential in the history of the electronic music scene, and specifically the progressive house genre, and continues to flourish nearly ten years later.

Before ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ there was ‘Calling’, the original instrumental, which was released on August 31 in 2011. ‘Calling’ was a huge hit, but it was the vocal edition of it that truly captured the hearts of the world and saw worldwide success in a way that had never been seen before. Many would argue that it’s the timeless vocals of Ryan Tedder that tie it all together, creating the magic. Charting on all the major charts at the time, its peak position was at number one on the US Dance Club Songs chart via Billboard. It also charted within the top five in the UK, and within the top ten in Australia and other American charts.

Even today and these past few years, ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ lives on in the hearts of many fans and producers alike. Swedish House Mafia continued to play it in their comeback sets, and so did Axwell/\Ingrosso before the SHM return and Alesso too. Continuing to also rack up those streaming numbers, it currently sits at 125+ million streams on Spotify, and 27 million views on the official music video on YouTube.

Not only is it a great track, but it is a mascot of the genre that is loved and cherished by many, and the era of electronic music that we all wish we could go back to and relive once again. Thankfully, though, we will always have the track to go back to and listen whenever we want! Re-listen to the track by Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso down below.

Image credits: Sebastian Ingrosso (Press), Alesso (Press)