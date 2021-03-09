Insomniac reveal lineup for Orlando’s Skyline techno festival

By Ellie Mullins 21

Florida is gearing up for a special techno festival this year, from the hands of Insomniac. Skyline is brought by Factory 93, Insomniac’s underground imprint. Taking place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 and 29, the event is fully outdoors and will require mask usage at all times for attendees as well as a temperature check on admittance. Held at Lot 54 at The Vanguard, it has an age restriction of 18+.

Along with the announcement of this exciting event, they’ve also revealed the lineup and it is jam-packed full of the brightest stars in the techno scene, with something for every techno lover out there. Heading the bill is Blond:ish, followed by massive names like Maceo Plex, Anabel Englund, Spencer Brown, Qrion and many, many more. Each act panders to different types of techno, from melodic to hard techno, and everything in between. This is truly techno heaven!

As well as a fantastic lineup, expect large scale digital art installations, live graffiti murals, curated performance artists and much more that you would expect to find at a regular Insomniac event.

Tickets for Skyline will go on sale this Thursday 11 March at 12PM ET, and you can grab them here. View the full lineup below and get ready for a weekend of good music and good vibes.

Image credit: Insomniac/Factory 93