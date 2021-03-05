Sonny Fodera & Gorgon City sell-out London weekender, ‘Back To Love’ festival

By Jake Gable 21

Sonny Fodera & Gorgon City are certainly no strangers to collaborating. Having previously teamed up in Liverpool for their Solotoko x REALM event in 2019 – where they were joined by an eclectic line-up including Danny Howard, Cristoph, and PAX – the two artists are once again combining to bring us ‘Back To Love’ festival this summer. With an emphasis on delivering euphoria back to the capital, the announcement follows the news that all restrictions are set to be lifted in the United Kingdom on 21st June 2021, following a successful roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in the country. Australian house maestro Sonny Fodera – who spoke to us in an exclusive interview last summer – has made a name for himself on iconic labels such as DEFECTED in recent years, even going on to release his own studio albums en route to collaborations with esteemed names such as Detroit house hero, Marc Kinchen (aka MK).

Now, he’s teaming up with British-duo Gorgon City, who are on a truly scintillating run of form right now following SOFI TUKKER collab ‘House Arrest’, ‘You’ve Done Enough’, and their own MK team-up ‘There For You’. Having delivered stunning debut album ‘Sirens‘ in 2014, the pair followed up the release with 2018’s ‘Escape‘. Demand for dance music events is more insatiable than ever right now in Britain (and all across the world!), with starved fans ready to feed into the boom of a post-pandemic world. With ‘the roaring 20s’ now seemingly in full flow, tickets fully sold out for the Saturday 7th August date almost instantly, and so, the pairing have now announced a new date on Sunday 8th August, making it a full weekender in Finsbury Park. The news follows the recent announcement from UK dance festival Creamfields, where 2021 tickets sold out in record-breaking time. The good times are coming back, folks… We’re heading Back To Love!

Image Credit: EDM Maniac.com