Sonny Fodera & Lilly Ahlberg team up on ‘Young Forever’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 2

Following her stellar appearance on Sonny Fodera’s critically acclaimed RISE LP back in 2019 for The Moment, Swedish artist Lilly Ahlberg returns to his Solotoko imprint for new single Young Forever, marking her solo release on the label. Since collaborating with Sonny Fodera on The Moment, Lilly Ahlberg has been transported into the world of dance music. With The Moment landing over 10 million streams as well as plays on BBC Radio 1, the rising Scandi, UK based songstress continues to demonstrate her crossover appeal.

As a solo artist in her own right, last year also saw Lilly release her debut EP Call Me, drawing on her ambitious elements of Scandi pop and indie folk influences that resulted in a refreshing and honest output that is 100% Lilly. Most notably, her single from the EP Moonlight amassed over 7 million streams and counting. Her more recent dance venture in 2020 saw Lilly team up with Sondr and VIZE for Kids, earning over 9 million plays, once again showcasing her ability to effortlessly blend dance and pop spheres. Continuing to play with multiple genre realms, Lilly now drops Young Forever on Solotoko.

Packed with excitement portrayed in Lilly’s fun lyrics, Young Forever explores the initial thrills experienced with a love interest as well as holding on to youth. Sun-kissed chords and grooving breakdowns weave amongst Lilly’s rich and soulful vocals, whilst added finishing touches from Sonny Fodera mark Young Forever as the ultimate crossover hit. Initially spirally into the spotlight through her covers on YouTube, Lilly Ahlberg has experienced an epic rise with now over 117K subscribers on her channel whilst boasting more than 30 million streams on Spotify. Still continuing to rise from strength to strength as one of Sweden’s finest exports, Lilly Ahlberg is destined for global recognition. You can check this one out below!

Image Credit: Sonny Fodera Official Press Photo