Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary of Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ with Enhanced Playlist

By Alexander Costello 12

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Daft Punk‘s seminal second album, ‘Discovery‘, audio streaming and media provider Spotify has launched an enhanced playlist featuring exclusive content and archival footage not seen before. The ‘Daft Punk presents ‘Discovery’, the Enhanced Playlist‘ is accessible on Spotify’s Canvas and Storyline functions (a platform experience that enables fans to engage with their favourite artists through short looping visuals) and features never-before-seen content and concept art from the albums companion film, Interstella 5555.

In the short clips, the previously unseen footage plays out an unearthed 2001 interview with a Japanese magazine where the duo break down their history, the concept and idea behind their robotic alter-egos, and details their creative processes that unquestionable lead to their monumental success. You can access the enhanced Spotify playlist right here – use a mobile device for the best viewing.

‘Discovery’ was Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo‘s second successive album release on March 21, 2001, following their debut album ‘Homework‘ in 1997. ‘Discovery’ features a handful of Daft Punk’s most iconic songs including ‘Digital Love‘, ‘Aerodynamic‘, ‘Superheroes‘ and the legendary track ‘One More Time‘ which proved a commercial success, receiving multiple accolades. Throughout their ground-breaking 28-year-long career, the French duo helped shape electronic music and are considered one of the most influential acts in dance music history. In 2010, Daft Punk composed the score for Joseph Kosinski’s science-fiction and action film Tron: Legacy.

As the music industry continues to react to the departure of Daft Punk from the music world, their music will continue to be enjoyed by fans all around the world. So much so, a tribute concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, is set to take place this summer, and you can guarantee there will be many more tribute events just like this one to come in the following months.

You can celebrate 20 years of Daft Punk with the enhanced Spotify playlist below.

Image credit: David Black Studio