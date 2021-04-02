Tchami drops remix of Surf Mesa & Madison Beer’s ‘Carried Away’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Released through Astralwerks in February, Surf Mesa and Madison Beer released their collaborative hit ‘Carried Away’. Amassing well over 8 million plays on Spotify and 13 million combined streams, the collaboration became a hit success, adding to Surf Mesa’s repertoire of catchy tracks. This isn’t the first time that Madison Beer has been involved with electronic music either, lending her vocals to Jax Jones & Martin Solveig‘s Europa project with the track ‘All Day and Night’. Now, French producer Tchami joins in on the fun, and presents his take on ‘Carried Away’ with an official remix.

Known as a pioneer for the house scene, Tchami does not disappoint with this remix. Swapping out future house for deep, dark tech house vibes, it shows that he can master any aspect of the house genre spectrum, and he does it with ease. Turning the original on its head, Tchami offers a new side to this track, making it festival ready for when we can get back to doing what we love the most: dancing in crowds to nothing but good music.

The build up leads to a groovy drop where we can find Tchami’s signature bass waiting for us, with Madison Beer’s vocals balancing it all out. The echoing vocals pair well with the dark energy that is sprinkled throughout this remix, and it makes for an anthem that you just can’t help but dance to.

This remix follows his other latest remix for Whethan and Oliver Tree collaboration ‘Freefall’ released in January, and his single ‘Make Amends‘ with Curbi and Kyan Palmer, released in February. You can now listen to his remix of ‘Carried Away’ down below.



Image Credit: Tchami (Press)