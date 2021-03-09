The Chemical Brothers drop dub mix for Sonos Radio

By Ryan Ford 1

The Chemical Brothers have delivered a scintillating new dub themed mix through Sonos Radio.

Sonos announced a new series of personal radio stations earlier this year, that were to be curated by a number of huge artists. Since January, the likes of Björk, FKA twigs and D’Angelo have presented brand new mixes for the high-quality radio streaming service. Among those names, The Chemical Brothers were also announced for the Sonos Radio roster, who have now presented a refreshing new mix via their station: ‘Radio Chemical’.

Delving into their sizeable record collections, the duo have channelled their love for dub music in their first mix of the series. Talking about the mix, the iconic pair said that “A lot of this music pushes the boundaries of what can be done with a multi track and an application of echo, eq and phase. It’s a constant inspiration to us of what is possible in the studio and the myriad of ways you can find to interpret a song”. Episode 1 features some of their favourite music from the likes of Jah Shaka, Roots Radics and Culture to name just a few.

Be sure to check out the new mix below and stay tuned to their socials as they’ll continue to offer exclusive DJ mixes that will explore their musical passions.