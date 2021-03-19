The Martinez Brothers talk Lost Horizon, future releases and more [Interview]

By Ellie Mullins

On Saturday March 20, The Martinez Brothers, hailing from America, will be playing at the world’s largest virtual reality music & arts venue Lost Horizon. Created by the team behind Glastonbury‘s Shangri-La, The Martinez Brothers will be joined on the night of their performance by Christian AB & Quest and Jaden Thompson. To find out more about Lost Horizon, you can visit their website and also buy a $10 season ticket here. To find out more about what we can expect from The Martinez Brothers’ performance, we spoke to them to get the information and to also find out how they’ve spent their time in the pandemic.

Hey guys! Thanks for taking the time to speak to us. Firstly, how are you? How have you both been coping with the pandemic?

It’s been a change in speed for us but we’re blessed that we have been able to take this time to get re-centered with family and also we’ve been able to focus on making a lot of music.

How have the last few months looked for you? How have you spent your time?

We’ve spent time in Miami, New York and LA. We went into the studio with Rauw Alejandro and co-produced the track “Química” which also features the legendary Zion & Lennox. That dropped at the end of last year and we got amazing feedback. We’ve also been working with another dope artist called Fuego and we recently collaborated too with Ms. Nina and MC Buzzz. We’ve remixed Disclosure, Aluna and Kaytranada Feat. Rema who’s a fire aritst from Nigeria. We’ve also done our own joint with Rema along with Gordo which will drop later in the summer. Oh, and we’ve been in the studio with the gawd Scott Storch… Cooking up tunes with him for a Circoloco / Rockstar Games project we’re working on.

The exciting news for your fans is that on 20 March they can catch you live at the Lost Horizon digital event. How are you feeling about performing at the Gas Tower?

We’ve done very few live streams – only two over the entire pandemic so we’re excited that we’re doing something so different and cool. We hope that our fans will sign up for the full VR experience. It’s definitely something different and we wanted to do something that was interactive rather than just another straight DJ livestream.

What can fans expect from your set?

Our fans can always expect the unexpected from us!! But definitely a few unreleased things will be teased on there.

For those who are unfamiliar with your music, how would you define your sound?

It’s the sound of Cuttin’ Headz!!!

6. Congrats on your most recent release ‘Play in The Dark’ with Seth Troxler! What was the inspiration behind the track?

Vibing in the studio with our brother Seth always brings some crazy vibes. We did this one in New York, our home town. We were just jamming and having fun. Seth went in on the vocals and everything else happened organically…

Your listeners will know that this isn’t the first time you’ve collaborated with Seth, how did you meet?

We got to know one another through DC10, Ibiza.

The return of live events has been a huge relief for the whole industry, but how do you guys feel about it personally? Are you looking forward to getting back on stage?

For sure, we’re excited to be back on the road again!! We’re starting a new residency this summer at Hï Ibiza. It actually seems like it might now be happening after all.

Some artists have spoken about the desire to hold back new music, and wait for the opportunity to play it live. How has your release schedule been affected by the pandemic? Have you been tempted to keep any special tracks back in order to make the most out of them in a live setting?

We’ve continued to drop music…We are holding a few things back but generally it’s important for us to keep the consistency of releases. A good track can take a year to build up. Look at our record with Louie Vega and Marc E. Bassy “Let It Go”. That was added to the BBC Radio 1 Playlist over a year after the initial release.

Do you have any upcoming releases that you can tell us about?

Next up we have a remix of a Dominican rapper from the Bronx called Chucky74 which is a bomb. We also produced a record for Tommy Genesis‘ album that’s coming out at the end of May. Our Space Jams Vol. 3 tape is almost ready to go too. We have so much music we’re working on finalizing!!!

What do you have planned for the rest of 2021?

Finishing off music and hopefully back on the road again!!

Check out the Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers collaboration below, and make sure to keep an eye on their electrifying performance on March 20 at Lost Horizon.



Image credit: press