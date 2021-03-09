The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ crowned IFPI’s Global Digital Single Award for 2020

IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has crowned The Weeknd‘s platinum-certified track ‘Blinding Lights‘ as the winner of the Global Digital Single Award 2020. The popular release beat competition from Dua Lipa, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, and more to win the award which is presented to the best-selling single of the year across all digital formats – this includes single-track downloads and streams on both paid subscription services and ad-supported platforms. For Canadian superstar The Weeknd, the award is a testament to the artist’s success in the music industry, where he continues to impress year on year.

Released in March 2020, ‘Blinding Lights‘ was the second single from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album ‘After Hours‘. The track sought monumental success dominating music charts all around the world. ‘Blinding Lights‘ clinched the no.1 spot in over 30 countries, amassed a staggering 2.72 billion subscription stream equivalents, and finished 2020 as the year’s top Billboard Hot 100 song. Elsewhere, the highly addictive tune fuelled an online dance craze on social networking platform Tik Tok where users performed a specific dance routine to the song.

For the past few years, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, has spearheaded the music industry as one of the most talented artists in the game. Not only has the solo act proven highly popular in the pop music realm, the singer has also been a standout collaborator with dance music producers. He’s worked alongside legendary duo Daft Punk on their stunning collaborations ‘Star Boy‘, ‘I Feel It Coming‘, and teamed up with Scottish icon Calvin Harris for their track ‘Over Now‘. Just recently, the megastar performed for the Super Bowl’s halftime show. To celebrate The Weeknd’s latest award, check out the music video for ‘Blinding Lights‘ below. Let us know your favourite track from The Weeknd over on our socials.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com