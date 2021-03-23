Tiësto & KSHMR’s sensational anthem ‘Secrets’ turns 6 years old

By Alexander Costello

Having gained monumental popularity in the early 2010s, big room house, a subgenre of electronic dance music, was certainly thriving, and with the arrival of 2015, so too came one of the hottest collaborations from two juggernaut DJs. Joining forces to form the ultimate powerhouse duo, legendary Tiësto and renowned producer KSHMR teamed up to deliver their pulsating anthem ‘Secrets‘, which features vocals from talented Australian singer VASSY. ‘Secrets‘ was released on March 16, 2015, through Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label with distribution handled by Universal Music. The track remains one of the most exciting and addictive tunes to hit the dance music scene. Today, we’re looking back on this sensational track as ‘Secrets’ marked the sixth anniversary since its release.

The perfect Dutch/American match, Tiësto and KSHMR cooked up a production that proved highly popular with dance music fans around the globe. Although it may not be considered one of the most commercially successful tracks, ‘Secrets’ would go on to clinch a number one spot in Poland’s music charts and earn a respectable 15th position on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart in the United States. The track would later feature on Tiësto’s ‘Club Life: Volume Four New York City‘. In Addition to chart success, the track boasts impressive figures with more than 67 million streams on Spotify alone. The music video has received a staggering 253+ million views on YouTube via Spinnin’ Records.

‘Secrets’ may not get the airtime it once used to command, but the track still packs the punch when listened to, especially on the festival circuit with the volume pumped high. As we celebrate six years of this impressive track, check out the music video below and relive the big room house vibes with each drop. In the meantime, let us know when you first heard this track. Is it still part of your playlists?

Image Credits: Tiësto (via Facebook), KSHMR (via Facebook)