Tiësto drops remix of ATB dance classic ‘Your Love (9pm)’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 8

By this point, Tiësto is a name that needs no further introduction. But on account of his truly legendary status, we’ll give him one anyway… Regarded by many as the ‘Godfather’ of the modern EDM sound, the Dutch maestro is widely considered as the electronic industry’s biggest name. Beginning his career in the world of trance, the Musical Freedom label owner even became the first ever DJ to perform at the Olympic Games when he opened up the Athens ceremony in 2004. Since then, Tijs has blessed us with a hugely varied range of modern-dance classics, collaborating with names such as Jauz, Oliver Heldens, Don Diablo and more recently, Post Malone, Jonas Blue, Rita Ora and Becky Hill. Now, Tiësto is sprinkling his magic on one of dance music’s biggest ever anthems, the iconic ‘9pm‘ by ATB.

Since releasing in 1998, the track has gone on to cement truly legendary status, and has recently been reimagined as ‘Your Love (9pm)’, a spruced up rework which has achieved over 84 million global streams and counting, whilst continuing to make an impact on several Spotify and Shazam charts. It’s fast approaching the Top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, has also received notable radio support across Europe, having already gained support from Kiss, Capital FM and BBC Radio 1 in the UK. Sure to prove one of this year’s biggest hits, Tiësto has now added his own unique touch to the release, priming it for dance-floors all across the globe as we optimistically await the reopening of festival season. With the United Kingdom adding that no further social distancing restrictions will be in place throughout the country as of 21st June 2021 following a successful roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, we hope to hear this Tiësto banger in clubs in just a few short months! Until then… You can check it out on Spotify below:

Image Credit: Tiësto (via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/tiesto/photos/10156692917843546)