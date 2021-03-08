Timmy Trumpet remixes Steve Aoki & Willy William’s ‘Mambo’

By Ellie Mullins

Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki are no strangers to working together. With two collaborations under their belt, ‘Hava’ along with Dr Phunk and ‘Tarantino’ with STARX, they are now adding to their collection of tracks again, but this time it is in the form of a Timmy Trumpet remix of a Steve Aoki track: ‘Mambo’ with Willy William.

‘Mambo’ doesn’t only feature Willy William, though. In fact, this track was Aoki’s biggest collaboration to date, with Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta and Play-N-Skills also featuring. The Latin single marked his first release on imprint Dim Mak En Fuego, an extension of his self-owned label Dim Mak. ‘Mambo’ created a melting pot of different countries fused together, and now Timmy Trumpet brings his eclectic style to the mega collaboration.

Where the original saw fun, bouncing beats mix together with international sounds, Timmy takes it in a completely different direction with his hardstyle-loving sound. As expected from him, he doesn’t hold back at all, packing a punch with driven, relentless beats that have the power to shake the earth to its core. Perfect to fill out the mainstages with, his ‘Mambo’ remix is the perfect festival-ready tune to kickstart your week with.

Listen to the wild remix of ‘Mambo’ down below.



Image credit: Timmy Trumpet (via Twitter)