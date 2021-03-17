Tomorrowland confirm dates for 2021 Edition

Since February rumors started appearing all across the internet regarding the postponement of the Tomorrowland Festival 2021 edition. Tomorrowland officially confirmed the news and announced the dates for the 2021 edition of the festival. It will take place over 2 weeks, with week 1 going from August 27-29 and week 2 from September 3-5.

Tomorrowland is one of the largest festivals in the globe and the confirmation that the 2021 edition will take place is great news for music fans. Ravers all across the globe had been looking forward to 2021 as a promising year however it hasn’t been much different from 2020 as of yet. A large number of festivals have either announced cancellation or postponement. With vaccines bringing hope, it would be interesting to see how much the industry recovers this year.

Here’s what the official Tomorrowland page tweeted:

The regular festival weekends (July) will probably arrive too soon this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, for 2021 only, Tomorrowland will move to August 27, 28 and 29 and September 3, 4 and 5. More info: https://t.co/CHmUHnyoES pic.twitter.com/snK5oDW0pc — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) March 17, 2021

Tomorrowland 2021 Lineup

Tomorrowland confirmed the dates of the 2021 edition via its socials however there isn’t any news on the lineup for the edition yet. A detailed update about this year’s edition will be released in May. Read all the updates and news about Tomorrowland here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)