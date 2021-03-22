Tomorrowland Winter set to air tribute broadcast with Martin Solveig, Kungs and more

By Ellie Mullins 5

Tomorrowland Winter has only been able to host one edition of the festival ever since its inception in 2019. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 editions had to be cancelled, but we’re hoping to see it return next year after a successful 2019. Now, the festival is set to do something special for fans, in the form of a special one-off tribute livestream.

On Thursday March 25 from 16:00 CET to 17:40 CET, Ofenbach, Klingande, Martin Solveig and Kungs will unite and perform special sets from Alpe d’Huez in France, the ski resort home of Tomorrowland Winter. For an extra special treat, Martin Solveig and Kungs are even going b2b and will no doubt fill their sets with their respective hits. In addition to spectacular backdrops provided by the snowy and stunning French alps, this is going to be something that will be absolutely unmissable. In conjunction with The North Face, this event with be streamed on the Tomorrowland website (which you can visit here), and you can see the event poster below.

In addition to this, TML by Tomorrowland, the fashion line, is also preparing something special as a Tomorrowland Winter tribute in the form of a merchandise giveaway. The exclusive winter giveaway package includes a limited edition snowboard set, beanie, ski goggles, hoodie, beanie and scarf. To enter and find out to how to win, click here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland Winter press