Toolroom Records welcome Friend Within via debut album ‘Hope’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 2

After signing to Toolroom in 2018, Friend Within is finally ready to unveil his debut album titled ‘Hope’, written during lockdown in 2020. The album kicks off with its lead track Holding On, the nostalgic strings, reverberated vocal lines and its old school influenced beat sets the mood for the album, easing you into the world of Friend Within. Ghetto Rock picks up the pace, whereas the thunderous bass in Metro is a Discovery era Daft Punk inspired hit, guaranteed to get any party going whether you’re in Berghain or your own living room. Released back in 2020, the first single to the album ‘For You’ is a self-assured classic house track with no need for an introduction, maintaining the albums theme of absolute bangers. UR Everything is an explosive cut set to blow with a fiery intensity unlike any other track on the album. Up next is Doctor, which enters with lush harps and light instrumentation before the huge pumping bass-line drops. Colombia maintains the energy and flow of the album, jumping between percussive loops and chopped vocals.

Another instant dancefloor classic, Rola is an uplifting Disclosure–esque record sprinkled with subtle hints of Friend Within magic for good measure. Despite it being one of the more chilled out moments on the album, ‘Love Goes On And On’ cements its place as a straight up house banger. Next up, A-Trak makes an appearance as the pair collaborate on Know Each Other, upping the ante from their previous 2019 hit ‘Blaze’. Going from strength to strength, the late night, feel good nature of the song speaks for itself and is a definite high point of the album. Before it’s all over, Triceratops offers one last chance to dance before reaching its conclusion, culminating with its final track Touch The Sky. But don’t just take our word for it! You can listen to this brilliant new Friend Within production below:

Image Credit: Friend Within Official Press Kit