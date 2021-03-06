Dirtybird to throw Women In Music digital festival with Mija and more

By Ellie Mullins 2

During the entire month of March, it is Women’s History Month, a celebration that aims to highlight the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. The label Dirtybird – started in 2005 by Claude VonStroke – is getting in on this celebratory month and is throwing a digital four-day festival titled Women In Music.

Women In Music is in partnership with She Is The Music – an organisation started by Alicia Keys and Ann Mincieli set out to increase the amount of women working in the music industry – and will feature a line-up of nothing but female identifying acts across the three days. Going from March 11-14, each day will be jam-packed with some massive names and dance icons such as Mija, LOUISAHHH, DJ Holographic, Nala and many more.

In addition to this, femme-identifying fans can also contribute directly to the festivities. How? They can send in a clip detailing what being a woman in music means to them and selected clips will be played out during the festival. Full details can be found right here along with the submission form.

You can find the festival on Dirtybird’s Twitch channel here when it goes live. Additionally, view the full line-up below and get ready to celebrate the contributions that these women have given to the electronic music industry.

Image credit: Clifford Liddell