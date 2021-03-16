Faithless – I Need Someone feat. Nathan Ball & Caleb Femi (Yotto Remix)

By Ryan Ford 2

Taking on a single from the 2020 Faithless album ‘All Blessed’, talented Finnish producer Yotto has provided us with wholesome vibes delivering a hypnotic remix of ‘I Need Someone’.

A specialist in deeper and more atmospheric synth-work, his acumen and production prowess have been truly put to the test in remixing for one of the greatest electronic bands of all time. As Yotto’s organic melodies encase the sublime original vocals of Nathan Ball, we can’t help but feel a great sense of warmth and reassurance in listening to the remix as its driven forward by his typically crisp percussion.

Speaking highly of the 34-year-old producer, the iconic London band added this regarding his remix of their track:

“Yotto delivers a masterclass in deep, brooding hypnotic grooves. Nestling in a bed of swelling analogue pads and fluttering electronic flourishes. What a joy! Nathan ball’s vocal shines with almost religious intensity. With a massive string-led breakdown, to us, this remix feels like a sun coming up moment…and then some!“

Yotto recently performed the innovative new remix during his ‘A Very Cold DJ Set’ performance from Lapland, Finland. Matching up stunning shots of the wintery backdrop behind him with the the irresistibly subtle tones of the his new rework made for a surreal viewing experience. We have fast learned that this is one we need to hear when we can get out to enjoy live music again.

Be sure to check out the stunning new Yotto remix, as he takes on Faithless and ‘I Need Someone’ below!