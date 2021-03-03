Zeds Dead celebrate 5 years of Deadbeats and unveil Altered States label

By Alshaan Kassam 31

Late-night shows with Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead always leave us in awe for more as their top-notch visual production and signature bass-infused sound reminds us of why we all fell in love with this power-duo from the start. Seamlessly shifting levels with the power duo as they take full control of festivals across the globe with their wobbling bass and slow-tempo madness, their very own brand known as Deadbeats have acquired billions of streams across its steady calendar of over 40 releases annually since launch. Easily making their mark and providing a platform for underground artists to shine bright, Zeds Dead and the Deadbeats brand has surpassed many milestones throughout their monumental career. Releasing that hard-hitting dubstep, drum & bass, and even some solid house music we all need in our lives, the legendary brand has catered to all types of genres to revolutionize the music industry. In celebration of their 5 year anniversary of Deadbeats, Zeds Dead has announced the launch of a new division known as the Altered States record label.

A new musical home focused on championing electronic, chill, and downtempo sounds, Zeds Dead plans to usher in this new initiative with a 13-track mixtape of brand new original music titled “Catching Z’s.” Initially recognized as a mix series, “Catching Z’s” will portray a deeper, emotive, and more delicate side of Zeds Dead’s experimental production. With the official launch and mixtape to be released later in March, fans will be getting a sneak peek of the new label and project this Friday with the release of “late night drive.” As the anticipation begins to build for many of us, Zeds Dead take to their official Twitter account and excitingly share:

“We wanted to open the door to a world branching off of @Deadbeats. One where we explore sounds that take you into a different space, one of dreams and other @Altered_St8s of consciousness.”

Check out the full announcement below and let us know if you are excited for a new chapter of Deadbeats.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We are starting a new side label called Altered States and we’re gonna kick it off with a brand new original mixtape from us called Catching Zs! pic.twitter.com/GxFb50F6Jr — ZEDS DEAD (@zedsdead) March 1, 2021

Photo Credits: Rukes.com