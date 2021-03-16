ZHU reveals upcoming album is complete

By Maxim Fossey 2

ZHU reveals that his new and upcoming album is done. In a tweet, the talented singer and electronic music producer ZHU reveals that his upcoming album is indeed completed.

Album finished — ZHU (@ZHUmusic) March 12, 2021

Upon release, this album is set to be his third one. The American singer and produced released the studio albums ‘Ringos Desert’ in 2018 and ‘Generationwhy’ in 2016, with the 2016 album being most notably a breakthrough one.

Terrific collaborations for ZHU are no secret for him as well, as he also previously worked with Bob Moses for the track ‘Desire’ and DJ Snake for the summer hit ‘No More’, which came out under the french DJ’s ‘Carte Blanche’ album. He also released in November 2020 a collaboration alongside 24kGolden titled ‘I admit it’. His track ‘Desire’ saw him release an EP of remixes in January of this year.

There are multiple notable tracks from ZHU, they include ‘Faded’ and ‘In the morning’, which the latter was released under his first breakthrough album.

Although titles or release dates for ZHU’s upcoming album are yet to be known and still a secret from us, the artist will likely reveal more upcoming details across his social media pages. Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Image Credit: ZHU Press