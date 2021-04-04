1788-L returns with powerful new EP ‘Parallel: S’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 7

Rising to fame in 2018, 1788-L has made an incredible impact on the world of dance music, and although taking a break from music in 2020, fans and listeners have been eager to hear the producer and DJ’s triumphant return. The musician took to his social media over the past few weeks to post cryptic photos and videos to tease a mysterious new project, before finally announcing and releasing the brand new EP this week titled ‘Parallel: S’.

Releasing on Zeds Dead’s label Deadbeats, The EP is made up of two tracks, both being fresh and different from the usual sound from 1788-L. Showcasing an unmatched production value, the EP fully puts his talent in the limelight showing he can be diverse and innovative. The first track is titled ‘Human Machine’ and serves as the flawless opener and comeback track. Including heavy-hitting beats, the track is powerful and aggressive and includes an incredible shock factor that will have any listener playing on repeat. The second track ‘Automaton’ is different to the first and provides a more retro and groovy vibe, a throwback with a modern twist. The song is for sure one that will get stuck in your head and will keep going back to.

With 1788-L producing more outside of his usual style, it will be interesting to hear how the producers music will progress with future releases. This EP, however, is definitely one to give a listen so make sure you check it out on Spotify below.



Image credit: 1788-L (via Facebook)