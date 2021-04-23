Above & Beyond announce Red Rocks show this October

With iconic venue Red Rocks just opening back up again, it means that it’s time for a calendar full of shows and many artists are getting back to announcing shows at the amphitheatre such as the likes of ZHU and Diplo, and now Above & Beyond are joining them.

On Friday 22 October this year, the trance trio will make their highly awaited return to Red Rocks after performing at the venue multiple times over the past few years, taking acts such as Seven Lions along with them. Dropping this unexpected news, fans are understandably hyped up, although the date falls on the first day of EDC Las Vegas which has been rescheduled from next month. Currently, there is no extra information apart from the dates, but they welcome fans to sign up to be the first to know about extra information here.

Red Rocks has been an important venue for the trio – with them even having a track titled ‘Red Rocks‘ – , with their last performance there being in September of 2019 where they brought Spencer Brown and Gabriel & Dresden with them as support acts, adding a special Above & Beyond Sunset Yoga with Elena Brower to kick it all off.

We’re expecting that their return to the Colorado venue will be nothing short of special, and we’ll be sure to report on the latest news about this show as it happens. For now, you can sign up above.

More details coming soon. You can join our mailing list for show updates at https://t.co/YHQBeoXdzf pic.twitter.com/hI0qwHiFC5 — Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond) April 23, 2021

Image credit: Above & Beyond (via Facebook)