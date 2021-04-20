Above & Beyond’s remix of Madonna’s ‘What It Feels Like For A Girl’ turns 20 years old

By Ellie Mullins 25

There’s no doubt that Madonna is a staple in the pop world, but also in the electronic world. On stage with Avicii at Ultra Miami in 2012, she had said that electronic music had been a part of her career from the very start. Working with many iconic electronic acts in the past to collaborate and to also enlist them for official remixes, one of those remixes came from trance trio Above & Beyond.

Above & Beyond were tasked with remixing 2001 hit ‘What It Feels Like For A Girl’, and it made an impact that could never have been predicted by anyone. Reaching clubs all over the world, there was a time where this particular remix dominated the music scene, and Madonna even went as far as to include the remix in the official music video for the track. Aside from Above & Beyond’s remix, other artists included in the remix package were the likes of Paul Oakenfold, Tracy Young and Richard Vission.

Jono Grant, one third of the trio, celebrated the anniversary on his Twitter account, saying:

‘Wow – doesn’t feel like 20 years ago. What memories this brings back of producing the remix and seeing it blow up! Thanks to Madonna for choosing to use our version for the music video. Looking back, that was a pretty bold move to use our remix over the original version!’