Amsterdam Dance Event announces brand new livestream series ‘ADE In Conversation’

By Jack Spilsbury 15

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is one of the most esteemed and influential club-based festivals and conferences in the world of electronic music. Recently the festival has announced a brand new livestream series titled ‘ADE In Conversation’ featuring guest appearances from highly regarded people in the industry. Evermore extending the Amsterdam Dance Events Foundations continual support to the music industry in current times, the livestream is completely free to access and offers an invitation to people to join the discussion through its online forum.

It all starts this Thursday, April 15 at 5pm CET with Richie Hawtin and 3LAU discussing the newest craze in the world of dance, NFTs. With 3LAU himself recently selling his first collection of NFTs for $11.7m, this livestream will go in-depth into how new opportunities for artists have arisen from the concept and also the value and future complications when it comes to owning your music.

Another segment which is part of the livestream is ‘The Path to Reopening’ which includes events organisations with appearances from the CEO of Elrow, Juan Arnau Jr, Grego O’Halloran from Swallow Events, and Fieldlab Events Event manager Pieter Lubbert, plus more who will all give insight to how the events industry will all try to move back to a state of normality.

ADE is scheduled to celebrate its 25th edition of the festival and conference from 13 till 17 of October this year, with artists the likes of Oliver Heldens and Dave Clarke already on the line-up, both being set to perform at the legendary Melkweg. in the meantime this is one stream that is not to be missed by anyone in the music industry at any level of expertise, so make sure you sign up to be a part here.

Image Credit: Laura Jacobs