Aky releases new track ‘Jungle Terror’ on ANGVIS: Listen

By Maxim Fossey

Rising producer Aky releases a new powerful track titled ‘Jungle Terror’, this marks the first track the producer has released under his record label ANGVIS. The new song features a collaboration with the legendary duo Ragga Twins. Only a few months later, the track received three remixes from talented producers such as Khaos, _chris elrik and Dead. ‘Jungle Terror’ and it’s remixes have also earned the support from various famous DJs across the world.

Achille Pezzini, also known as Aky, is an electronic music producer and DJ from Italy. In 2020, he graduated from the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, United Kingdom while also continuously working on musical projects. In that year, Aky decided to found his very own record label called ANGVIS, the name is inspired from Latin, which translates itself to snake, it also represents an ancient magic symbol which was thought to be linked between the human and divine world. A generational talent, Aky’s producing skills and obsessive attention to details surely are helping him rise in the electronic dance music world.

Says Achille (Aky): “I’ve always dreamed about having my own record label, no matter where you are from ANGVIS main purpose is to showcase music from talented artists all over the world and to shine a light on those who I believe in. To me ANGVIS is not just a record label but is a family and like families we support each other and that’s what matters the most.”

The record label ANGVIS was founded by the very own Aky with the purpose of pushing the boundaries of electronic music and helping out artists getting the exposure in which he believes in they deserve, helping them shine through the cluttered world of the music industry. The new track features some energetic percussion, build up and vocals, everything you need if you want to get hyped. The drop gets even more powerful once you get along the track.

Image Credit: AKY (Press)