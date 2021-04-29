AMF reveal full lineup for massive 2021 edition

After revealing the official date for this year’s edition of AMF – which will excitingly take place in person following the virtual edition in 2020 – the festival has now unveiled the names joining this year, and the lineup is one of its biggest ones yet.

Going big for their return to the Johan Cruijff Arena for the first time in what will be two years, they are joined by some of the biggest stars in electronic music, spanning multiple different genres catering to all tastes, ensuring that everyone will be happy. The lineup includes a familiar name to previous editions of AMF, trance titan Armin van Buuren, and he is joined by both Brennan Heart and Topic who excitingly make their debuts to the world renowned stage. Future Rave legend and current No.1 DJ of the world David Guetta returns to put on another massively talked about performance and Tiësto and Timmy Trumpet also make welcomed returns, ensuring that the energy levels will remain at an all-time high all night. Also returning is the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs ceremony.

Aside from this star-studded lineup, AMF also bring back their revolutionary Two Is One (II=I) concept, which sees two huge acts come together for an exclusive B2B set. This year’s II=I sees the return of Afrojack and Nicky Romero, who performed together as the II=I for last year’s digital edition, and will bring their unmissable pairing to the stage for fans to witness. Afrojack also brings along his techno moniker Kapuchon for an exclusive pre-show set. If you don’t want to miss the pre-show set, make sure you purchase either a Raver or Ultimate Raver ticket, which you can sign up to do so below. It’s safe to say that the Amsterdam festival has pulled out all the stops to ensure that their return to in-person events is a triumphant one.

AMF takes place Saturday October 16. Tickets will go on regular sale on 6 May, with the presale going live on 3 May. To access the presale, you can now register here.

Image credit: press