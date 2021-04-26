AmPm release eclectic new remix from Dipha Barus of their single ‘On The Black and White’: Listen

By Maxim Fossey 31

AmPm, a masked EDM duo from Japan, who have stepped into the world of electronic dance music since March 2017 with their debut track, ‘Best Part of Us’ featuring Michael Kaneko, have this time released a new remix from Indonesian artist Dipha Barus.

In 2017, they were the only Japanese artists to perform at Spotify On Stage, a music festival that was held in Indonesia and hosted by Spotify. In 2018, they continued to grow their popularity by performing across multiple global stages, such as Ultra Miami, to performances in Korea and Japan, and even headlining a concert in New York.

The track is a brand new version of AmPm’s January 2021 release titled ‘On The Black and White’ featuring breakthrough singer Doul. The remix was produced by Indonesia’s leading producer, Dipha Barus, who took his talents from using the emotional essence of the song and shaping it into a groovy, danceable track. Despite releasing multiple original songs, this marks the first time AmPm have gotten a remix under their names.

As mentioned, although AmPm have released their own powerful tracks before, the mysterious masked duo have remixed tracks from EDM pioneers such as Afrojack, R3HAB and even Nicky Romero himself. They also remixed songs from renowned Japanese artists such as Gesu no Kiwami Otome‘s‘Black Parade’ and MONKEY MAJIK‘s ‘Tokyo Lights’. Collaborating with a wide range of dance-music vocalists and artists, they have released more than 20 tracks under their sleeve to this day.

In March 2019, the duo was recognized at the Digital Contents of the Year 2018 winning the Special Jury Award. In June 2019, they produced V6’s ‘All For You’. Today, AmPm are one of Japan’s most sought after music production artists. This new remix is surely a track fans from AmPm do not want to miss. Check out the music video on YouTube below:

Image Credit: AmPm Press