Anabel Englund & MK hit top spot on US Dance Radio with ‘Underwater’

By Jake Gable 3

Anabel Englund and MK have reached the summit of the US Dance Radio (Mediabase) and Billboard Dance Mixshow Charts, with their single ‘Underwater’ hitting the number #1 spot this week. The track, which was released in 2020, is the pair’s second turn at the top of the charts following their previous release ‘So Hot (MK & Nightlapse Remix)’ and in total, represents Englund’s third number #1 after her track ‘Picture Us‘ also achieved the same feat. All three tracks feature on Englund’s acclaimed debut album ‘Messing With Magic’, which received support from all key dance music playlists and appeared on over 10 New Music Friday playlists upon release in November 2020. Since then, the song has racked up more than 7 million Spotify streams.

A multi-talented singer-songwriter who has worked with some of the most respected DJs and producers in dance music, Englund has also been nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for ‘Dance Artist Of The Year’. Her sound is entrancing in its dichotomy: oftentimes bright and carefree with her authentic Southern California breeziness, and other times irresistibly alluring with her dark, smouldering touch. Boasting over 600m career streams, MK is one of the most idolised figures from the world of dance music. With over 30 years in the game, he is best known for the platinum-selling Jonas Blue & Becky Hill collaboration ‘Back & Forth‘ and ’17’ which has sold more than one million copies in the UK alone. ’17’ was preceded by ‘Piece of Me’ in 2016, in which MK once again roped in the talents of the hugely talented Becky Hill, and became another platinum-selling record to add to MK’s pile of growing accolades. The Detroit legend has since gone on to dominate the world of house, hosting his own Area 10 tent at Creamfields, as well as curating his own pool party – filled with special guests – during Miami Music Week. You can relive this one below!

Image Credits: MK (via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MarcKinchen/photos/a.187859751291168/1131524410258026), Anabel Englund (Press)