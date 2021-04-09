Above & Beyond present their new Anjunadeep Explorations 17 EP

By Pol Torà 4

Above & Beyond‘s sub-label Anjunadeep is presenting you a brand new EP in their Explorations series. The brand new Anjunadeep Explorations 17 is out now on all streaming platforms and features brand new music by RIGOONI, Sebastian Sellares, MANGO, A.M.R, and Fingerprint. For those who are not familiar with them, Fingerprint is the brand new project surged by Above & Beyond’s Tony McGuinness and the American dance producer Spencer Brown. One of the gems of this EP is without a doubt their new song ‘Santorini‘, which using unique synths, dreamy pads and rythmic drums, transports us back to Tony McGuinness’ DJ set precisely in that Greek location.

The other songs included in this unique Anjunadeep Explorations 17 compilation, perfectly complement each other. The Argentinian maestro Sebastian Sellares brings back his iconic melodic chill and bouncy vibes in his latest project ‘Garden of Eden’. A perfect sound that fits fantastically well with the sound of the whole EP. Next up is RIGOONI with this beautiful masterpiece titled ‘Petrichor’. This song is all about refined organic elements dancing to the rhythms of different shakers and led by a punchy kick. However, you can find the emotional peak of the song on the second break, when a group of strings take the lead of the track while a filtered melody anticipate what’s coming next and clashing with a soft and super emotional and dreamy drop. But there is no better way to close this fantastic EP than with this solid collaboration between Mango and A.M.R ‘Central Park’. Much like ‘Petrichor’, this tune is all about atmospheric and chilled down elements. With melancholic melodies and chords, this is a perfect song to scape from reality. Don’t just take our word for it though, you can now listen to the full Anjunadeep Explorations 17 EP below:

Image Credit: Anjunadeep (via YouTube)