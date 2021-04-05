AREA21 set to release new music on April 9

By Ellie Mullins 24

AREA21, the side project and alias of Martin Garrix and Maejor, have been up to something lately, and until now no one quite knew what it was. Crash landing back onto social media after a blackout in January, they posted a cryptic video message which seemed to tease new music, and we now have confirmation that it is indeed coming, and sooner than we thought.

Earlier on in March, they posted a video – which you can see here – asking fans to join them on a mission. No further information was given at the time and fans were just left with this video. Now, the official social media accounts of AREA21 have confirmed that new music is dropping on April 9, this Friday. As expected, not much is given away and instead we are just left with what sounds like the intro of the track, along with an animated video.

It’s been widely talked about that AREA21 have been working on an album, with Garrix himself stating information to multiple fans. We know that there will be 12 tracks, and there’s no collaborations on it either (interestingly stating ‘the first album’, indicating that they’re planning to do multiple albums). Originally, it was said that the album would drop in March, but now that has been delayed to this month. Garrix has also stated about the new material that it is not ‘super electronic’.

There are plenty of AREA21 IDs floating around the internet right now, but with the project shrouded in mystery, it’s hard to tell if this will be a completely unheard track, or one that Garrix has teased in previous sets. All we do know is that we won’t have to wait long to hear it! Following tracks such as ‘Help‘, we can perhaps anticipate a brand-new style from the pair.

Image credit: Martin Garrix (via Twitter)