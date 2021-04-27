Armin van Buuren connects with Maor Levi for irrestibale release ‘Divino’: Listen

By Alexander Costello 16

Legendary producer Armin van Buuren has teamed up with Trance juggernaut Maor Levi for a stunning collaboration that sees the pair delivers an unrivalled listening experience. Released on A State Of Trance, the pair demonstrate a musical masterclass with ‘Divino‘, an elegant and powerful production that’s brimming with melodic vibes.

The collaboration transports the listener to the depths of the dancefloor with heavenly vocals and driving basslines. From the onset, ‘Divino‘ creates an enchanting atmosphere that draws listeners in to articulate every beat. Throughout the track, roaring synths and entrancing soundscapes ensure this collaboration will earn play after play. ‘Divino‘ showcases the talents of two prolific artists who have dominated the Trance scene. ‘Divino‘ is out now and ready to be streamed on most streaming platforms.

At the age of 11, Maor Levi began his journey into the world of electronic music, exploring the electronica spectrum with discoveries in Psy-trance and Hard Trance genres. In his exploration, Levi would stumble across Tiësto‘s ‘In Search of Sunrise‘ album, which fuelled the producer’s attachment and dedication to producing music. Since then, Maor Levi has been the mastermind of stunning tracks like ‘Arcadia‘, ‘Vortex‘ and many more. To hear more of Levi’s sound, check out the artist’s Spotify here.

Armin van Buuren continues to shine having recently celebrated the 100th episode of his ‘Weekend Kick-Off‘ slot on Tomorrowland‘s One World Radio show. Prior to the release of ‘Divino‘, Armin turned up the volume with ‘Weight Of The World‘, a collaboration with rising singer-songwriter RBVLN, released on Armada Music. 2021 is shaping up to be another huge year for the Dutch DJ and we can’t we to what is in store next for his fans. You can now listen to ‘Divino‘ below. To hear more great music like this, check out the latest releases right here.

Image Credits: Armin van Buuren (via Facebook), Maor Levi (via Facebook)