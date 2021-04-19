Arty & Mat Zo’s EDM anthem ‘Rebound’ celebrates 10th anniversary

By Jake Gable 23

The phrase ‘No Arty, no Party’ is popularly thrown around in the electronic community, and for good reason. The Russian producer has established a firm reputation as one of the most talented yet criminally under-rated producers in the scene over the course of the past decade, going on to craft timeless hits like his Matisse & Sadko collaboration ‘Trio’, a sensational remix of London Grammar’s ‘Hey Now’ and his ode to Avicii, titled ‘Tim’. But on this day in 2011, the producer – who also works under the ALPHA 9 alias – was teaming up with Mat Zo to bring us a whopping anthem on Above & Beyond‘s Anjunabeats label. The imprint, best known for progressive trance hits from the likes of Ilan Bluestone, Grum, Spencer Brown, Oliver Smith, Genix, and many more, has long been regarded as a staple part of the modern-day dance scene, and in 2011, ‘Rebound’ certainly solidified that reputation.

Typical of the ‘EDM’ boom at the time, the sound of the track was – in the words of Mat Zo himself – “very triumphant,”, with the producer reminiscing about his Arty collaboration via Twitter, adding: “Rebound is 10 years old on this day. Such a huge moment for Arty and mine’s careers for many reasons… it was partly responsible for big super-saw chords and claps and every kick being a thing in the early 2010s. Did you like that era of EDM or are you glad it’s over?”

You can relive this one below! This is the ‘very triumphant’ Arty & Mat Zo collaboration ‘Rebound’:

Rebound is 10 years old on this day. Such a huge moment for @artymusic and mine’s careers for many reasons… it was partly responsible for big supersaw chords and claps and every kick being a thing in the early 2010s. Did you like that era of EDM or are you glad it’s over? — Mat Zo (@Mat_Zo) April 18, 2021

Image Credit: ARTY via Facebook