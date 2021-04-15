Australia and New Zealand launch quarantine-free travel bubble between the two countries
Australia and New Zealand agreed upon the introduction of a trans-Tasman bubble which will allow their citizens to travel between the two countries without being required to quarantine from April 19.
The new ruling reflects the successful eradication of the spread of coronavirus in both island countries after they closed their borders last year and kept people under strict lockdowns. Australia has recorded about 29,400 virus cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began, while New Zealand counted just over 2,100 confirmed cases and 26 lethal cases. Promoters greeted the new decision which will allow artists to tour across the two nations – a big step forward for the music industry as well. Live Nation New Zealand managing director Mark Kneebone said performers and promoters had been waiting for quarantine-free travel for a long time, which also implies that tour announcements would soon follow. He added:
“We’ve been lucky to have so many performers in New Zealand to be able to fill stages and sell tickets […] At this point, however, audiences do want some variety. And while New Zealand acts will continue to perform and do really well, the chance to bring over Australian acts and bands is great for the industry.”
Image Credit: Ultra Australia