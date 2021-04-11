AWAKE Croatia releases 2020 aftermovie, announces re-brand for 2021 edition

By Ellie Mullins 15

Were you at AWAKE in Croatia last year? If you were, then you’ll want to watch the aftermovie which has just been released. Even if you weren’t, then it is still essential viewing. One of the only events that took place in Europe last year, they were joined with an all-star trance lineup, the likes of Paul van Dyk, Aly & Fila and Ferry Corsten in attendance. Taking place in the tropical and sunny location of Zrce Beach, they’re now gearing up for the return of their 2021 event and along with it comes many changes.

Announced the other day, AWAKE Croatia are re-branding. Stated on their Facebook page, this is the reason for their re-brand:

We have been quiet for some time now, after we found out that there is another festival called AWAKE in Romania, which happened almost immediately after we finished the edition in Croatia. We started promoting this lovely music in 2016 in Germany and did numerous amazing parties. Our team became international in 2019 when the wish was born to take the brand out to the world and organise a 4 day festival on the coast of Croatia. Since we always wanted our journey to be unique, there was no sense in having two festivals with the same name, so we decided to change ours. As you can imagine, it’s not easy to change the name overnight, so it took us months of thinking, brainstorming, designing and preparing the main visual… finally when we thought it was all done, were ready to post the aftermovie and begin our new journey, we needed to spend weeks re-evaluating the whole pandemic situation.

A new magical journey is starting & we are super excited to finally reveal our new brand name and logo next week along with the dates for this summer.

Image credit: AWAKE Croatia (via Facebook