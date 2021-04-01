Belgian court says Covid-19 lockdowns must end

By Ellie Mullins 19

On March 31, a judge in a Brussels, Belgium, court has ruled that all Covid-19 restrictions must end within 30 days. This could be incredibly good news for Tomorrowland, who had recently moved their festival dates to the end of August and start of September due to the current pandemic situation.The judge’s basis for undoing all restrictions is that the court found that the lockdowns have no legal basis. Following this, they have given the Belgian government 30 days to provide a proper legal argument for why lockdowns should still go ahead, or they must withdraw the rules put into place.

Recently, earlier on in March, the country had seen the ease of some restrictions, but bars, cafés and restaurants are still closed. In Brussels, there is a nightly curfew from 10pm until 6am and face masks are mandatory everywhere. Cultural venues are currently still closed (except museums), and services like hairdressers, tattoo parlours, spas and nail bars have also been closed.

Despite this, Belgian citizens were allowed to more than double their social circles outdoors, but nonessential travel remained barred. You can view all of the recent lockdown restrictions here.

Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden has ruled against lockdowns being lifted, but the government is currently weighing up their options and a solid decision has not yet been made.

Image credit: Maciej Nadstazik / 500px Images