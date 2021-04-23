Binary Finary bring their ‘Trance Central’ show to Auckland this June

By Jack Spilsbury

While most of the world is seeing events cancelled and postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, meanwhile down under in Australia and New Zealand they are thriving, allowing none socially distanced or restricted events to take place. British trance duo Binary Finary paved the way for these events in Australia when they performed an open to close vinyl set earlier this month in Sydney.

With a quarantine free travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia recently opening, Binary Finary have now announced they will be taking their personally run shows ‘Trance Central‘ to New Zealand when they play an open to close night of classic trance on Saturday 5 June. Taking place at the iconic venue Studio in Aukland, the duo will take you through a musical journey from 1998 and beyond featuring a 6 hour set of specially picked songs from the duo of course classic trance, as well as hard trance and some familiar anthems.

Sharing excitement about the show, Binary Finary took to social media to post:

“Auckland lets do this and have an amazing night together. We rely on you for this show. This is 100% our own event, we run everything from designing the artwork, booking the venue, production and marketing the show. Top this with playing the whole night and you will see there is a lot of effort into this event.”

Auckland based trance fans should not miss out on this show. You can get tickets from here, and if you’re craving a good trance set now, you can check out a live stream from their incredible Sydney show here. Hopefully, the duo can take their shows to new places across the globe as countries being to open back up.

