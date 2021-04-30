Dubstep duo birrdbath drop vivacious new 5-track ‘Flight Plan’ EP

American duo birrdbath continue to make waves throughout the world of dubstep, thanks to their slick signature sound, packing with thunder-trembling wubs and rasping bass textures. Hailing from Los Angeles, the California-based duo were cementing a burgeoning reputation pre-lockdown, rocking parties all over the State with deep underground shows for the bass community. But despite the stop-start nature of a global pandemic, birrdbath refuse to let anything – or anyone – halt their progress, as they’ve proved with the launch of their stunning new EP, titled ‘flight plan’. Giving an insight into the powerful production prowess of the pair, the 5-track releases serves as an aural embodiment of the birrdbath beats which have seen them amass such a fanatical fanbase.

Kicking off with the dynamic ‘Split’, the track pairs jaunty melodic bursts with a dirty drop typical of the birrdbath sound. Kicking things up a notch with the EP’s second production, ‘Bass Kickin’, the American duo use a range of atmospheric and uplifting chord patterns early on, echoing their inner early-deadmau5. With the meat in this EP sandwich embodied by ‘With You’, Tay & Nate (aka birrdbath) fuse strong trap elements with the kind of climax which would be sure to go off in spots like EDC‘s famous bass-pod, where a collection of U.S head-bangers can be found rockin’ out by the rail and raging the night away. The neon feathered duo then display their vivacious side with the larger-than-life ‘Fire!’ – a track which certainly does exactly what it says on the tin – before rounding off the EP with the android-led tones of the ‘system overload‘ in finale, ‘Generic Rocket Song’.

An exciting duo who are definitely one(s) to watch for the future, you can listen to this scintillating birrdbath release below and be sure to connect with them via Soundcloud, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify!