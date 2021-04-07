California looks to fully reopen state by June 15

By Ellie Mullins 2

With different parts of America unveiling plans to fully open again soon, California is the latest to announce their plans to open again. The date is not set in stone yet, but the state is aiming for June 15 to be their opening date for the economy. If it goes ahead, this will be the first time in well over a year that they can fully reopen.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here — wearing masks and getting vaccinated — but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.” – California Governor Gavin Newsom

The decision to reopen is ultimately left to two factors. The first is regarding vaccines, and whether they will have a sufficient vaccine supply to cater to those that are eligible. The second factor is looking at Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation cases. If they are low enough, the state may reopen again but only if it safe to do so.

So what does a fully reopen California look like, even when the pandemic is still ongoing? Masks will still be mandatory for the foreseeable future and businesses can once again open, but with common-sense risk reduction measures. The state will also continue their tracking and tracing scheme in a bid to spot cases as early as possible, and to then stop those cases spreading to other people. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly commented further:

“California has made incredible progress controlling the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, masking, and getting vaccines out quickly to Californians in every corner of the state, including in those communities hardest hit by this pandemic. In order to take the next step, we must continue to do our part to keep this momentum moving in the right direction, and that means continuing to wear a mask and ensuring everyone who is eligible gets the vaccine.”

You can view more about their plans to open again here. The state is planning to allow indoor concerts again from April 15, and they are currently planning for the vaccination of under 16s, with them already vaccinating millions of citizens.

Image credit: chrisp0/Getty Images