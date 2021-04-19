Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa collaboration ‘One Kiss’ turns 3 years old

By Jake Gable 12

Back in 2018, Calvin Harris was helping to soundtrack one of the greatest Summer periods of all time. A heatwave engulfed the European continent, people started to believe that Football really was coming home thanks to a topsy turvy World Cup tournament in Russia, where reigning champions Germany were dumped out in the Group Stage, and a nation of wannabe-influencers became addicted to the superficial nature of popular television show ‘Love Island’, where contestants aim to embark on fake romances to gain publicity, social exposure, and heaps of money from sponsors and media/advertising deals after the show ends. When thinking back to the iconic Summer of ’18, one track sticks longer in the mind that any other, and that’s ‘One Kiss’, the Calvin hit which was topped by a mesmeric Dua Lipa vocal.

Becoming a firm favourite with football fans on the terraces if stadiums worldwide, England captain Harry Kane even named the track as the Three Lions’ official anthem, much to the amusement of Scottish-born Calvin. Arriving during a period where Monsieur Harris added that he was finding it ‘impossible’ to create anything other than pure magic in the studio, his boast certainly stood the test of time, with the Brit releasing anthems like ‘Giant’ with Rag & Bone Man, and ‘Promises‘ with Sam Smith, shortly after. With Calvin going on to headline the Arc Stage at Creamfields in 2019, he’ll be hoping for a return to festivals sooner rather than later. Named as the world’s richest DJ thanks to his lucrative contracts at Las Vegas super-clubs, the Brit – who has dated the likes of Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, and Taylor Swift – also unveiled his ‘Love Regenerator’ project last year. But today, we’re taking a stroll down Nostalgia Avenue by revisiting this hum-dinger from 2018. This is the mighty ‘One Kiss’ with Dua Lipa:

Image Credit: Rukes.com