Crowds as big as 6000 to attend test events in night clubs in Liverpool

By Ryan Ford 19

A series of trial events are to take place in Liverpool, seeing crowds as big as 6000 people enter night clubs once again, to test the safety of mass gatherings.

This month, 6,000 budding clubbers have been invited to participate in a covid-secure event trial in the maritime city on Merseyside. Following an announcement from the Events Research Programme (ERP) in February, venues such as nightclubs, stadiums, theatres and concerts will pilot several events in Liverpool to collect evidence surrounding the easing of coronavirus restrictions, with the aid of volunteers.

Some of the first pilot events will take place on the 30th April and 1st May, taking the form of two of DJ and producer Yousef’s Circus events, drawing 3,000 people to attend Liverpool’s Bramley-Moore Dock each day. Attendees must, however, live within a Liverpool postcode and will be subject to rapid coronavirus testing prior to and after the events.

Discussing the the potential return of events to the city famous for its rich music culture, Claire McColgan MBE, Director of Culture and Tourism in Liverpool told the Liverpool Echo:

“Liverpool is an event city. They are a critical part of our economy, culture and community and so we are delighted to be working with partners across Government, our colleagues at University of Liverpool and a number of local venues and promoters to plan this series of pilot events”.

Furthermore, Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Assocation expressed the need for more similar events around the country and thanked Yousef and his team for the crucial role they are playing in trying to get the scene back up and running:

“Really pleased to finally hear the announcement of the Events Research Programme pilots, starting mid April, in particular the Circus Nightclub pilot in Liverpool with Yousef and his team, who have been advocates of this sector for many years and will work hard to ensure we are represented. […] “We would welcome further engagement by Government to consider further pilots across a wider scope of NTE businesses.”

Hopefully the pilot events in the Liverpool night clubs will prove useful in the research data returned to organisations, in turn provoking the government into ensuring the swift and safe return of nightlife in the UK.

Image Credit: Skiddle