Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers collab ‘Get Lucky’ turns 8 years old

By Jake Gable 37

Daft Punk may have disbanded earlier this year, but their musical legacy will live on forever, and on this day in 2013, the duo released one of their most popular hits of all time. It has since famously been described as ‘the sound of the summer‘ in an ironic and viral tweet, but despite the overplayed nature of the track, few can deny the brilliant production style of ‘Get Lucky’. The retro-tinged hit, which used nostalgic keyboard sounds and synthesised robotic vocal samples, verged between various sub-genres, taking influences from pop, soul, house, synth-wave, and electronica. The result, was quite simply massive, amassing over half a billion Spotify streams en route to a number #1 spot in the UK Singles Charts, as well as global success. Released 8 years after this previous single ‘Technologic’ in 2005, the track certainly proved that the robotic pair were worth the wait, as Daft Punk went on to dominate 2013, even launching another studio album and scooping success at the resulting GRAMMY Awards.

Roping in the silky vocals of Pharrell for this one, the N.E.R.D front-man is himself, no stranger to appearing on dance music anthems, after vocalising Swedish House Mafia‘s legendary production(s) ‘One’/’One (Your Name)’ back in 2010. The American superstar also worked with the French duo on ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’, which was unveiled in June 2013. Despite announcing their split earlier this year, Daft Punk have already cemented a spot in the great pantheons of dance music producers, thanks to 90s anthems such as ‘Around The World’ and ‘Da Funk’. Kicking off the 21st century with their timeless ‘One More Time’ as well as ‘Digital Love’ and ‘Aerodynamic’, the legacy of the pair will live on forever. But today, we’re throwing it back to that ‘sound of the summer’ in 2013. This is the timeless ‘Get Lucky’ featuring Pharrell Williams…

Image Credit: Mark Davis/WireImage