deadmau5 launches new OSC/PAR performance controller for digital artists

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 15

Proving to be a multi-faceted artist, deadmau5 dropped a surprise Easter egg for producers and digital artists, introducing a brand new plugin called OSC/PAR.

OSC/PAR is an AU and VST3 plugin for macOS and Windows that broadcasts real-time musical events from a preferred DAW into any OSC-capable client over the network. It sends out the transport information, automation events, MIDI notes on the track and even the track list during live playback. The MIDI notes can be visually seen with the grid of indicators at the top of the UI. Those events are converted to OSC messages that can be received in a VJ app or other musical devices for a very interactive live session using WIFI or a local network connection. In addition, the wide array of display options gives the artists both their choice of canvas, as well as their choice of how to drive the content to that canvas.

Joel Zimmerman posted on his socials:

“OSC/Par was originally developed as an essential need for a stage to FOH networking solution.. I’m actually pretty stoked to be sharing this with everyone as a handy little tool for all your DAW to OSC needs. :D”

OSC/PAR comes as a follow-up to OSC/PILOT, a bi-directional control surface application which was launched last year. It is built as a performance tool for digital artists and musicians, and used by deadmau5 for many years as his control surface for shows while being on tour. To control audio and visual applications in a desktop application more easily, OSC/PILOT lets artists build their own performance interface for DAWs like Ableton Live, TouchDesigner and Bitwig Studio.

Check out the demo for the new tech product below and purchase the OSC/PAR plugin for $19.99 here!

Image credit: deadmau5