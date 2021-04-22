Diplo and Friends radio show is leaving BBC Radio 1 in September
There are some major changes happening right now around leading broadcasting station BBC Radio 1. A couple days earlier we reported that a major pillar of the scene, Annie Mac announced her departure from the station after 17 years. Now it is an end of an era for another mainstay, Diplo and Friends.
The head of BBC Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones stated the following about the changes:
“Diplo has brought some of the biggest names in dance to our listeners on Diplo and Friends, showcasing some now iconic mixes during the show’s run. I’d like to thank both Annie and Diplo for all they’ve done for the station, and I wish them all the very best for the future.”
“My @diplo& friends mix on BBC was one of the very first things I got to do that really started to put me on peoples radars. I’m not sure if a lot of what happened in my career would have without that opportunity. Thanks to Wes and BBCR1 for championing so many new artists.”
Radio 1 will also be saying goodbye to @diplo, who currently occupies 11pm – 1am on Saturday nights with Diplo and Friends, delivering exclusive mixes featuring some of the hottest names in Dance.
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2021
Image Credit: BBC Radio 1 Press (via Twitter)