EDC Las Vegas will go ahead in May

With uncertainty cast over the dates of EDC Las Vegas for a few weeks now, we finally have official confirmation of when the festival is happening, and they are going ahead with the original dates set for May.

Pasquale Rotella, head of Insomniac, took to Instagram earlier to confirm that EDC is set for 21+22+23 of May. He further stated:

“We are moving forward as planned & will be working closely with local & state officials to make the show as safe as possible. You can expect the full EDC experience with no details spared, from the festival grounds to the music, stages, art, performers, artists & fireworks! I look forward to seeing all your beautiful faces & feeling your incredible energy, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

He also went on to state that information about safety protocols will come soon, along with the awaited lineup news. If ticket holders cannot make it in May, then they are able to defer their tickets to 2022, which they can do so here. It seems as though they are going ahead with full capacity, and everything will be as normal as it can be.

“We’re ready to spread our wings & embrace our community who we miss so much. We know there may be challenges in front of us, which we will accept & do our best to overcome. We’ve been apart for a long time & I can’t wait to join you, united, Under the Electric Sky.” – Pasquale Rotella

If EDC Las Vegas does go ahead as planned next month, it will be the first major festival to take place in 2021, and there’s no doubt that everyone will have eyes on it to see if it goes successfully.

Image credit: Calder Wilson via Insomniac Events