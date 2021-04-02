Eli & Fur imprint their melodic charm in remix of Sander Van Doorn’s ‘Drink To Get Drunk’: Listen

By Samantha Reis

Eli & Fur have taken Sander Van Doorn‘s already incredible track ‘Drink To Get Drunk‘ and have embellished it with their melodic brilliance. Experts in the art of mastering the most extraordinary melodies, the duo know progressive sounds like no other, being able to give it the serenity of deep house and the drive of melodic.

‘Drink To Get Drunk’ has been a part of the dance scene for quite some time now. Originally, this track comes to us from the talented SIA, whose vocals are capable of mesmerising any dancefloor. Recognised as a raw material of high interest, ‘Drink To Get Drunk’ received a revamped version in 2011 by Dutch DJ and producer Sander Van Doorn. He has created a beautifully crafted progressive house sample, equipped with refined elements and polished vocals. Now, almost a decade later, Eli & Fur deliver a refreshing extended remix, with their melodic signature in evidence. The duo’s version of ‘Drink To Get Drunk’ is officially released via Spinnin’ Deep.

Eliza Noble and Jennifer Skillman, better known as Eli & Fur, have been charting a high-level musical path, since their debut release in 2013. Not only have they grown as performers and producers, but they have also offered their talents to various music styles, always swinging between the melodies of deep house, progressive house, bass house, and tech house. With or without their own velvety vocals, Eli & Fur’s works are always a pleasant surprise, having already conquered houses such as Armada, Anjunadeep and Spinnin’ Deep. In their own name, collaborating with Danny Howard and now remixing Sander Van Doorn, the year 2021 is unfolding rather promisingly for them.

On this extended remix of Sander Van Doorn’s ‘Drink To Get Drunk’, Eli & Fur deepen the melody of the original, resulting in a more intimate, sensual and soulful track. Known for exquisite basslines, they haven’t left them out on this one. The track has a modern, vibrant and extremely elegant flavour. The drops are exquisite, matching perfectly with the class of the whole composition. It’s a floor ready piece of art, a mysterious invitation to dance. While Van Doorn’s track was more sparkling and joyful, this remix is richer, with a sound that seems to embrace us and fills the space with an infectious rhythm. It’s a song that deserves to be danced to, very soon.

Enter the magical sphere of Eli & Fur in this beautiful remix below:

